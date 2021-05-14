Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande's wedding plans with beau Vicky Jain are like Jodhpur-Rajasthani fairy tales

Good news for Ankita Lokhande's fan! The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress revealed that she is super excited to tie the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain. The duo is one of the much-adored couples of the small screen. Every now and then, they share lovable posts on social media and catch the attention of their fans. Ankita has been dating the businessman for three years now and in a recent interview, she opened up about her marriage plans with him. She also confessed being excited about her wedding.

Suggesting that she likes the Rajasthani style of weddings, she told Bollywood Bubble "Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage, which is going to be soon. I am hoping for that. And I really like that Jaipur-Jodhpur Rajasthani weddings. But I am not really sure what will I plan."

Sharing her definition of love, Ankita said, "For me, love is the need. I need love everywhere, it’s like my food. I need to have love wherever I go whatever I do or whatever I choose, so love is my priority," she said.

The actress also revealed that she had tried making 'gulab jamuns' for Vicky but it turned out to be bad. "During the lockdown, I tried making gulab jamun for Vicky. But it got burnt and turned all black and Vicky ate it anyway," Ankita said.

Meanwhile, they recently celebrated their third year of togetherness on April 10 this year. On this occasion, Ankita shared a video that shows the two of them dancing alongside the caption reading, "Teen saal 3 years of togetherness."

Ankita's relationship came to the limelight soon after the death of her ex-boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year. There were people who would troll her and pass negative comments on social media. Ankita has a lot of times came out on the public front to bash these people. Not only this, but she has even thanked Vicky for being her constant support.

For those unversed, Ankita and Sushant started dating during their daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta' and called off their 6 year long relationship in the year 2016.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande urges Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans to stop blaming her, says 'You don't know my story'