Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande urges Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans to stop blaming her, says 'You don't know my story'

Actress Ankita Lokhande, the ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Monday took to her Instagram to interact with her followers in a live session. The actress urged people and fans to stop maligning and blaming her as they do not know her side of the story. Talking about the online negativity, Ankita revealed it is extremely ‘hurtful’ when netizens attack her. For the unversed, Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for over six years and were one of the most loved couples on Indian Television. They started dating while shooting for Pavitra Rishta and called it quits in 2016. By then, Sushant had earned a name in Bollywood.

In the Instagram live session, Ankita addressed negative comments on her posts and videos. She advised her naysayers to unfollow her, if they have problem. She said, "Joh cheezein mujhe achi nahi lagti, main follow nahi karti. Lekin main doosron ke account pe jaake unko gaaliyaan nahin deti (I don’t follow those I don’t like. But I don’t visit their profiles or account and abuse them)," she said.

She revealed although the social media negativity doesn’t affect her, however, it really affects her parents, who are 'sensitive.' "Unke liye digest karna bohot mushkil hain ki log aise kyun gaali dete hain aur maine aisa kya galat kiya (It’s difficult for them (Ankita's parents) to understand why people can be so abusive and wonder what I did wrong to receive such comments."

Ankita further said that people who know nothing about her relationship with Sushant were quick to blame her, even though she did nothing wrong. "Jo log aaj mujhpar ungli utha rahe hai, woh mere rishte ko jaante hi nahi the shayad. Aur agar itna hi aapko tha pyaar, toh ab kyun aakar aap lad rahe ho? Pehle kahaan the aaplog jab saari cheezein khatam ho rahi thi humari life mein. Aaj mujhe blame kiya jaata hai, par meri koi galti hi nahi hai (Those who are pointing fingers at me today know nothing about my relationship. And if you had loved him (Sushant Singh), then why are you fighting now? Where were you when everything our relationship was coming to an end? Today, I am being blamed, without any fault.)," she added.

The actress further added, "Sabki apni-apni motives hoti hai life mein. Sushant always wanted to grow in his life and that is what he did. Woh chala gaya apne raaste. Uske liye main kahaan galat saabit hoti hun? Mujhe kyun gaaliyaan di jaati hai? Maine kya galat kiya (He went his way. How am I to blame for that? Why am I being abused? What did I do wrong?) You don't know what is my story, so stop blaming me. It is really hurtful.”

Ankita said that she has gone through depression but no one was there with her at that time, except her family and some fans. "Main bhi depression se guzar chuki hoon lekin maine shayad inn cheezon ko jataya nahi. Main bhi bohot buri haalat mein thi. Mujhe bhi takleef hui. Mujhe bhi bohot rona aaya tha (I have gone through depression too but I never spoke about it. I was in a very bad state. I was in pain. I also cried a lot),” she said.

She concluded saying that those who do not like her should please unfollow (her)'.

Sharing the video, Ankita wrote, "spread love....I hope it’s clear now !!!!"

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 last year. Probe over the death is still on. Ankita has been a constant support for the late actor's family. The actress came to the front and talked about the actor and also claimed that it is unbelievable that SSR took his own life.