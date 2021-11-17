Rashami Desai gives bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande piggyback ride as they dance their hearts out, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SPS.DESAI.LOVE Rashami Desai, Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande had a blast last evening when she partied hard with her friends ahead of her wedding. While the actress did not share details about her wedding, she was seen partying with her girlfriends on her bachelorette. The bash was attended by popular faces of the industry including, Aparna Dixit, Rashami Desai, Srishty Rode, Mrunal Thakur, Mrinalini Tyagi and others. A video of Rashami Desai and Ankita Lokhande from the actress' bachelorette has gone viral on social media.

In the video, which is doing rounds across fan pages, Rashami can be seen giving bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande a piggyback ride as they dance theirs out. Watch the video here:

Ankita too gave her fans a glimpse of her bachelorette party. While she did not divulge any details, the actress can be seen posing in front of the decor that says 'bride-to-be'. Take a look at the pictures:

Meanwhile, Ankita often shares pictures and videos with her boyfriend Vicky Jain from their vacations and special occasions on her social media platforms. Recently, the actress shared a sweet post for her beau with a romantic picture of the duo. In the photo, the two can be seen each others' hands. "EACH OTHER is the best and only thing in life that we have to hold on to."

While Ankita and Vicky are yet to make an official announcement, it is believed that the two of them will exchange vows in the first half of December. The rumoured dates are 12, 13 and 14. Apparently, their close friends and relatives have already been informed about the same and official invitations will soon be dispatched.

The two of them have been in a relationship for over three years now and in a post made in June, she called him the ‘best boyfriend in the world.’ Ankita was earlier known to have been dating late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020.

On the work front, Ankita was last seen in the reboot of Pavitra Rishta. She also made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, starring Kangana Ranaut. In the film, she played Kangana's best friend Jhalkaribai. After that, she appeared in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3.