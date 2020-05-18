Anil Kapoor reveals what's keeping him busy during lockdown

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANILKAPOOR Anil Kapoor shares what's keeping him busy during lockdown

Actor Anil Kapoor is spending a lot of time with himself during the ongoing lockdown. In a live session with Anupam Kher, Anil shared how he is keeping himself occupied at home. "I have been reading and watching a lot. I am also reading a few scripts. Exercising is keeping me busy too. I always believe in intake and outake. Exercise as much as you have eaten. Also, I am spending a lot of time with myself," Anil said.

Anil also emphasized on maintaining positivity during such hard times. "I have gone through all kinds of emotions in the past two months...there were days when I felt low and sad...but being positive is very much important and I am trying to be positive," he added.

In a recent interview with PTI, the actor who has been working in the movies since the past four decades, said he misses being on the set. "I miss being on set and doing what I love the most. I hope we can build herd immunity soon and emerge stronger at the end of this pandemic so that we can resume our work life."

The actor was last seen in Mohit Suri-directed film Malang, which was a commercial hit. Before the nationwide lockdown was announced, he had finished work on Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga and Netflix project AK vs AK, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

