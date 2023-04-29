'Angira Dhar almost killed one of the Saas Bahu aur Flamingo's co-actors', claims Homi Adajania

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Angira Dhar and Homi Adajania

'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' director Homi Adajania shared his shooting experience with actress Angira Dhar and recalled an incident where while filming a love-making scene in the web show, she injured actors on the sets and could have even killed one of them! He said, "Angira gave a couple of people some injuries, she almost killed one of our co-actors. We were doing a very aesthetic and beautiful lovemaking scene and Angira's nose clip fell into the co-actor's mouth and he was handcuffed."

According to IANS, Homi, who is known for 'Cocktail', 'Finding Fanny', 'Being Cyrus', 'My Choice', 'Angrezi Medium', and many more, added further: "So he just started gurgling and shouted cut, and I'm shouting who shouted cut. He was choking on her nose-pin that had fallen off in the act on a set."

Helmed by Homi Adajania, the series stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in lead roles. The series is billed as a new spin on the 'says-bahu' drama sub-genre that generally explores the power dynamics between tough, ruthless mothers-in-law and meeker daughters-in-law. ALSO READ: Salman Khan-Govinda reunite for special 'Partner' performance; fans shower love. Viral videos, Pics

'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo' will instead feature "unapologetically hardcore" mother-in-law and "steadfast and formidable" younger women. In the show, Kapadia is playing the role of Savitri, who runs a company and uses it as a cover for her drug business. She is the most important female of the family which consists of four women including her two daughters-in-law and a daughter.

Produced by Maddock Films, the series also stars h Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra. 'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' releases on May 5 on Disney+ Hotstar. ALSO READ: Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Trailer: You can't miss Dimple Kapadia-Radhika Madan's guns & blood relationship

Excited about the project, Dimple Kapadia earlier said, "Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is a story of what makes ordinary people extraordinary in a world full of passion and chaos. It's a bunch of bad-ass women telling a narrative which is often played only by male characters and believe me, it's got some of the most colorful characters you'll ever see. The show is as wild as my crazy Director, Homi Adajania's mind. He has flipped a family drama on it's head giving us such a captivating binge-watch that'll be coming on Disney+ Hotstar.''

