Salman Khan-Govinda reunite for special 'Partner' performance; fans shower love. Viral videos, Pics

A special performance by Salman Khan and Govinda has set the internet on fire. The superstars, who shared screen space in David Dhawan's 'Partner' in 2007, triggering a laugh riot with their chemistry and comic timing, came together at Filmfare Awards 2023 and did a special dance performance together, ushering in a wave of nostalgia among fans. They grooved to their hit number 'Do You Wanna Partner' from their 2007 blockbuster.

While Salman looked dapper as ever in a blue suit, Govinda opted for a shimmery all-black ensemble for their performance. Take a look at a glimpse of their performance here:

Fans became elated to see the reunion of the "Partners." "How time flies! Their performance made me super nostalgic," a social media user commented. "We want Partner 2," another user wrote. A third comment read, "PARTNERS reunite #SalmanKhan and #Govinda set the stage on fire with their performance at #Filmfare2023!"

The 68th Filmfare Awards was hosted by Salman along with Maniesh Paul and Ayushmann Khurrana. The event saw many amazing performances by Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Jacqueline Fernandez besides Govinda.

Speaking of the winners, Alia Bhatt triumphed at the award by winning Best Actress for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiwadi'. The film was also adjudged "Best Film" at this year's awards show. The award for Best Director went to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who helmed the film. ALSO READ: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 8: Salman Khan's film witnesses further dip

Salman Khan on Aap Ki Adalat

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, who recently impressed fans with his family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan, is all set to leave fans amused with his charming personality and witty answers on India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma's most-talked-about show Aap Ki Adalat. From Wanted, Ready, Dabangg to Tiger, Salman Khan has been known for playing many powerful characters on the big screen but off-screen, he has even more roles to play. From taking care of his family, being a hero to his fans to his humanitarian activities, Salman Khan has constantly been in the headlines.

