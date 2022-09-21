Angelina Jolie lands in Pakistan to aid flood-affected victims, Hollywood star hears women in makeshift tents

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RESCUEORG;TWITTER/SUNSETNWINEE Angelina Jolie in Pakistan

Angelina Jolie has joined with International Rescue Committee to help those affected by devastating floods in Pakistan. The Hollywood star landed in the South-Asian country and interacted with the victims and spent time with women there. She also hears the horrors the women are facing as Pakistan suffers from heavy rainfall in the region.

In order to raise awareness about the horrific situation, the 'Mr and Mrs Smith' actress landed in Dadu, Pakistan, to hear from people affected directly about their needs and about steps to prevent such suffering in the future. Photos of Angelina from Pakistan have surfaced on the Internet. Some photos were also shared by International Rescue Committee on Instagram. In the photos, Angelina Jolie is seen sitting in a makeshift shelter with a group of women. She carefully listens to their ordeal offering help.

Describing the three images, the caption of the Instagram post reads: "IMAGE 1: This elderly woman, like many others, had lost her home to the damage and was living in a makeshift encampment that doesn't provide protection from the weather. Amidst these devastating conditions, she wanted someone to hear her story.

IMAGE 2: Women in the village Ibrahim Chandio, Daddu Sindh recounted to Angelina some of the horrors they continue to face. Simple needs like food, water, medical attention are not being met.

IMAGE 3: Angelina also met a young mother in a makeshift shelter. Despite losing their entire lives to floods these communities greeted her with a smile and were glad of a chance to speak their heart."

The post also shared insights about the Pakistan floods and how it has affected the people living there. "Heavy rains and floods have impacted 33 million people and submerged one third of the country under water. Pakistan, which has contributed just 1% of global carbon emissions, is paying the greatest cost for a crisis it did not cause. The climate crisis is destroying lives and futures in Pakistan, with severe consequences especially for women and children," it shared adding, "Thank you, @angelinajolie, for helping us raise awareness for this critical emergency — and call for long-term solutions to address the multiplying crises of climate change. With more rains expected in the coming months, we hope the world will wake up and take action. Please visit Rescue.org to learn more about the situation, our work, and how you can make a difference."

Don't miss these:

Adam Levine breaks silence: Admits 'crossing the line' but denies affair, cheating on pregnant wife

Alia Bhatt has a cute birthday wish for 'pops' Mahesh Bhatt, see her adorable post here

Latest Entertainment News