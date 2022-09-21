Adam Levine breaks silence: Admits 'crossing the line' but denies affair, cheating on pregnant wife

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADAM LEVINE Adam Levine with wife Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine breaks silence: The week has been stressful for Maroon 5 singer. Adam Levine came under the spotlight after he was accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo. A woman named Sumner Stroh sent the Internet into a tizzy after she spoke about her alleged affair with the pop star. It came as a shocker to many as the allegations come a little over a week after it was reported that the married couple is expecting their third child together.

As the reports of Adman Levine's affair caught more and more attention on the Internet, the Maroon 5 frontman broke his silence and posted his statement on Instagram. The 43-year-old pop sensation admitted 'crossing the line' while he was married to Prinsloo. However, he mentioned that he did not have an affair and regrets that period in his life.

Adam Levine's statement

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," he admitted.

Levine continued: "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Adam Levine cheated on pregnant wife? Claims woman on TikTok

For the unversed, recently Sumner shared a video on TikTok saying, "I was having an affair with a man who's married to Victoria's Secret model."

She claimed, "At the time I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated."

"Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point. So, I'm sure you know who Adam Levine is. Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year, after I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life," she continued.

The Instagram model showed an alleged DM that she received from Levine in which he asked if it was okay with her if he names his unborn baby after her.

"Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's a boy I really wanna name it Sumner (sic). You ok with that? DEAD serious," read the message, with a shrugging emoji.

After reading his DM, Sumner said she feels "like I have to be in hell at this point. My morals were unknowingly being compromised."

She said she "never wanted to come forward," knowing "the implications that come with doing what I do, making money the way I do, and being an Instagram model," and the "stereotypes" associated with being an influencer.

As to why she came forward with it now, she said she "sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted, and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid-so here I am."

Adam Levine's wife and their family

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have been married since July 19, 2014 after dating for two years. They welcomed their first child, Dusty Rose, on September 21, 2016, and their second child, another daughter named Gio Grace, was born on February 15, 2018. The couple is expecting their third child together.

