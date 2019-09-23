Monday, September 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou welcome baby boy Andreas, see adorable picture

Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou welcome baby boy Andreas, see adorable picture

Amy Jackson has been blessed with a son. The actress and her fiance George Panayiotou have named their first child Andreas.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 23, 2019 17:11 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou welcome baby boy Andreas, see adorable picture 

Actress Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou are now proud parents. The 2.0 actress and her fiance George have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple has named their first child Andreas. It was in March 2018 that she announced her pregnancy and got engaged to George in May. 

Amy Jackson has shared a lovely picture of her son on Instagram with an adorable caption that says, "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas".

View this post on Instagram

Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas 💙

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

Earlier, Amy Jackson took to her Twitter handle to reveal the gender of her baby by sharing an adorable video from her gender reveal party.

Amy Jackson, always strived to curb the urge of having her honey bowl and follow the workout stints even during her pregnancy, giving her fans major fitness goals.

Amy Jackson and George got engaged in Zambia this year. 

India Tv - Amy Jackson 

Amy Jackson 

India Tv - Amy Jackson flaunting baby bump

Amy Jackson flaunting baby bump

"He proposed on a raft in Zambia, with the sun setting and over a private dinner. It was beautiful," she told a magazine. Amy Jackson is now 15-weeks pregnant and announced the news on her Instagram by sharing a picture of herself sporting a baby bump. She wrote, "I’ve been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one", Amy Jackson said in an earlier interview.

India Tv - Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou engagement pictures

Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou engagement pictures

Amy Jackson made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattina and has featured in several Telugu, Tamil Kannada films apart from Bollywood films such as Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySaif Ali Khan's most irritating habbit revealed by Kareena Kapoor Next StoryEmmy Awards 2019 wraps up with loads of surprises, records: A roundup  