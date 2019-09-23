Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou welcome baby boy Andreas, see adorable picture

Actress Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou are now proud parents. The 2.0 actress and her fiance George have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple has named their first child Andreas. It was in March 2018 that she announced her pregnancy and got engaged to George in May.

Amy Jackson has shared a lovely picture of her son on Instagram with an adorable caption that says, "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas".

Earlier, Amy Jackson took to her Twitter handle to reveal the gender of her baby by sharing an adorable video from her gender reveal party.

Amy Jackson, always strived to curb the urge of having her honey bowl and follow the workout stints even during her pregnancy, giving her fans major fitness goals.

Amy Jackson and George got engaged in Zambia this year.

"He proposed on a raft in Zambia, with the sun setting and over a private dinner. It was beautiful," she told a magazine. Amy Jackson is now 15-weeks pregnant and announced the news on her Instagram by sharing a picture of herself sporting a baby bump. She wrote, "I’ve been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one", Amy Jackson said in an earlier interview.

Amy Jackson made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattina and has featured in several Telugu, Tamil Kannada films apart from Bollywood films such as Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali

