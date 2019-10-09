Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amrita Singh’s photo of applying ‘kala tika’ on daughter Sara Ali Khan goes viral

Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh’s close bond is everyone’s favorite. The divas not just share their secrets with each other but also love spending time together. Recently, Sara featured on the cover story on a leading magazine with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The pictures went viral on the internet in no time. From kids, youngsters to the oldies, everyone loved the brother-sister duo. Now, another picture from the photoshoot has gone viral on the internet. In the picture, mother Amrita Singh is seen applying ‘kala tika’ on Sara.

Amrita Singh was present with her kids during the shoot of the magazine cover and she even spilled the beans about their lives. In the photo going viral, the veteran actress can be seen applying tika on Sara as she gives a cute expression. Both Sara and Ibrahim can be seen dressed in ivory white outfits and look divine. No wonder why mother Amrita is protecting her daughter from bad eyes in the picture.

Talking about how her kids Sara and Ibrahim are at home, Amrita Singh revealed to the magazine about what irritates her the most about them. She said, “one problem I have with them is that they are both extremely messy and untidy!” Adding about Ibrahim, she said, “Ibrahim is the ‘old soul’ in our home. He’s kind and gentle and has the most sorted mind. He’s gifted with the ability to face the harshest truth with a brave smile and a strong will to overcome any shortcomings.”

She also spoke about daughter Sara and how she is the most disciplined child and said, she is “a very God-loving child (who) has immense respect for every belief. She is also an extremely disciplined girl, be it her work or her mind and body, I see the effort she puts in every day to keep the balance and that’s really commendable.”

On the professional front, Ibrahim Ali Khan is yet to make his debut in Bollywood. Sara on the other hand, is already two films old and has impressed the viewers with her acting. Next she will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. Currently she is shooting for David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

Kedarnath | Official Trailer

Also read:

Katrina Kaif introduces Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi from Rohit Shetty’s film, shares photo

Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny to play double role in Bhangra Paa Le, check out photos

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page