Amrish Puri's 89th birth anniversary: Yeh Saali Aashiqui's Vardhan Puri pens special wish for late grandfather

It's late actor Amrish Puri's 89th birth anniversary today, and he has received a special wish from his grandson Vardhan Puri. Take a look

New Delhi Published on: June 22, 2021 23:23 IST
It's late actor Amrish Puri's 89th birth anniversary today, and he has received a special wish from his grandson Vardhan Puri. Remembering the legendary actor on Tuesday, Vardhan took to his Instagram Story and posted a cute picture of him kissing Amrish Puri's caricature of the latter's infamous character Mogambo from the movie 'Mr India'. "Happy birthday, Dadu. We miss you," he captioned the post.

For the unversed, Vardhan made his Bollywood debut as an actor with 'Yeh Saali Aashiqui' in 2019. He is trying to carve a niche for himself in Bollywood.

Born on June 22, 1932, Amrish Puri is fondly remembered for his villainous roles -- especially Mogambo in 'Mr India'. He has given us many iconic villain characters. His influential personality, powerful dialogues, impeccable acting skills was something that made him the favourite of almost every moviegoer. 

He had acted in over 400 films during his career including-- Tridev, Ghayal, Damini, Meri Jung, Karan Arjun, etc. There is no one who is not an Amrish Puri fan which is why social media is filled with throwback pictures, dialogues and movie posters today.

'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Karan Arjun', 'Koyla' and 'Nayak' are some of his other iconic movies. He died at the age of 72 after suffering from brain hemorrhage in December 2004.

