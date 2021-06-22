Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/FILMHISTORYPICS/FILEIMAGE On Amrish Puri's 89th birth anniversary, fans remember 'Mogambo' through dialogues, throwback pics

Bollywood legendary actor Amrish Puri is one of those actors who would take away all the limelight if he is there in the frame. Best remembered as 'Mogambo' from Mr. India, he has given us many iconic villain characters. His influential personality, powerful dialogues, impeccable acting skills was something that made him the favourite of almost every moviegoer. June 22, 2021, is being celebrated as his 89th birth anniversary. He had acted in over 400 films during his career including-- Tridev, Ghayal, Damini, Meri Jung, Karan Arjun, etc. There is no one who is not an Amrish Puri fan which is why social media is filled with throwback pictures, dialogues and movie posters today.

Unfortunately, he died on 12 January 2005, due to a cerebral hemorrhage at the age of 72. Today, on his birth anniversary, here's looking at the wishes that have been pouring in Twitter.