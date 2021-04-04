Image Source : INSTA/AMITABH BACHCHAN/ANUSHKA SHARMA Amitabh Bachchan 'with due respect' pokes fun at Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli by cracking jokes

Amitabh Bachchan never fails to entertain fans with his quirky sense of humour and his latest Instagram post will prove the same. With due respect, Bollywood megastar on Sunday posted a joke on actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The avid social media user shared a picture of himself from his Holi-day as he is seen dressed in a colourful sweatshirt. While the picture was enough for the netizens to go gaga over but it was the caption that truly stole the show.

Amitabh wrote, "Rang abhi tak utara nahin : और त्योहार के चुटकुले बंद नहीं हुए (Aur tyohar ke chutkule band nahi hue). With due respects to Anushka and Virat ..ENGLISH. : Anushka has a huge apartment ! HINDI : अनुष्का के पास विराट खोली है। (Anushka ke paas Virat Kholi hai) Courtesy my Ef from my Blog .. AM." Since the word 'Kholi' rhymes with Virat’s surname, it means 'house' in Marathi.

For those unversed, Anushka and Virat first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. They welcomed their first child-- a daughter, on January 11, 2021. Anushka has resumed work within 3 months after she gave birth to her daughter Vamika.

Talking about Amitabh, the actor has many releases lined up. He will be seen in Rumi Jafry's psychological suspense drama Chehre, which also stars actor Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. He is shooting for Mayday, which has been directed by Ajay Devgn and also stars him and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Jhund and Brahmastra as well as an untitled film where he shares the screen with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Goodbye" went on floors, on Friday. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and also stars South sensation Rashmika Mandanna.