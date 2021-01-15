Amitabh Bachchan shares intriguing 'now and then' post, reveals what changed in 78 years

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shares intriguing 'now and then' post

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday treated his fans to a collage picture featuring a snap from his childhood days and his older self. The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a monochrome collage picture which contrasts closeup shots of toddler Bachchan with that of his senior self. The post accumulated more than one lakh views within a few minutes of being posted on the micro-blogging site.

" Topi (Cap) ka style same .. just add 78 years, some eyewear, and lots of undeclared hair .. and .. whoooom !!!.. 1942 to 2020 .. Aur ye 16 ghanta chaalu hai. Nahi nahi nahi.. 2021 chaalu hai," he wrote in the caption.

Big B is currently seen hosting the quiz based show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. On Tuesday, the megastar wrapped up the shoot of the last episode of the show. The veteran actor took to his blog to inform fans that he has concluded the shoot of KBC season 12.

"I am tired and retire .. my apologies .. its been a very long last day of KBC shoot .. I shall make up tomorrow. But remember this .. work is work and must be accomplished with the entire sincerity at one's disposal," Big B wrote in his blog post.

"The affection and love created gives a farewell to the last day of the shoot .. they all assemble together .. the wish is to never stop but to keep going on .. I do hope this can happen again soon .. the crew and the team were so caring and hard working .. it was quite a stretch to pull away from the sets .. and all the team gathered round in fond remembrance of the months spent together and the efforts made by each," he added.

The 'Coolie' actor is one of the most active celebrities on social media. He keeps sharing pictures, and quirky posts on his social media profiles.

On the films front, Bachchan's kitty is full with upcoming projects like Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Big B also recently signed a multilingual mega production co-starring Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas.

-With agency inputs