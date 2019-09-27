Amitabh Bachchan’s old video of returning home after Coolie accident goes viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan’s old video of returning home after Coolie accident

Amitabh Bachchan got flooded by the pool of wishes and congratulations after he was announced to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalkje Award on Tuesday, September 24th. The superstar’s fans couldn’t resist but break the internet with pictures, videos and old memories of him. One of the memories that went viral is the video of Big B ‘s return to his home from the hospital after the accident that happened on the sets of Coolie.

An old video of Amitabh Bachchan went viral on social media in which he can be seen receiving a grand welcome on his return. The video is 37 years old and was taken when Big B was discharged from the hospital and came back to his family. He can be seen touching his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s feet and taking the blessings of his mother Teji Bachchan.

In the video, Big B claims, "Today the 24th of September is exactly two months from the date when I was injured and I sit here before you as a result of the efforts of the doctors from (Breach Candy Hospital)." Interestingly, 24th September has become extra special for the actor as 37 years later, he got honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Awards for his contribution in the film industry. Watch the video here-

For the unversed, Big B underwent an accident on the sets of his film Coolie on 24th July, 1982. While shooting for a fight sequence with actor Punit Issar, he suffered severe injuries in his abdomen and was hospitalized. It is said that there were no signs of him regaining consciousness, owing to severe blood loss. Fans call it a miracle that in just two months, Big B was standing again on his feet and returned home. On the other hand, the actor calls it the result of millions of fans who prayed day and night for him.

On August 2, 1982, Big B regained consciousness and the fans termed this day as his ‘second day’. Every year, the world celebrates two birthdays of the actor with great enthusiasm. This is on his second birthday, Big B tweeted, "Many are they that remember this day with love and respect and with prayer... I can only say I am blessed to have such gracious thoughts with me... It is this love that carries me on each day... It is a debt that I shall never be able to repay, (sic)."

T 3244 - Many are they that remember this day with love and respect and with prayer .. I can only say I am blessed to have such gracious thoughts with me .. it is this love that carries me on each day .. it is a debt that I shall never be able to repay ..🙏🙏🙏❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 1, 2019

