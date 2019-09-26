Thursday, September 26, 2019
     
'Overwhelmed' Amitabh Bachchan feels he's not worthy of Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan who will be awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award says that he does considers himself worthy of getting the award.

New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2019 13:07 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is being feted with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, is still feeling overwhelmed days after the Award was announced, and says he is "not worthy" of the prestigious honour. Big B took to his blog and poured his heart out.

He wrote, "The overwhelming love and appreciation from the moment of the declaration of the DPA (Dadasaheb Phalke Award) has been most humbling... It numbs you into a block of ice that has been kept away from the warmth of its melting for ages... cold dry and blocked that is how you feel on its happening. Then you succumb to it and begin to acknowledge its presence and worth and its delivery."

He added: "I cannot deny the fact that it lends me to a stage of embarrassment... When you do consider yourself not worthy of it at all... of perhaps a mistake made by them that decided on it,"

The cine icon said that such honours draw constant glare of recognition. "The attention it draws does put you in the constant glare of recognition -- a condition we as actors work assiduously for our entire lives -- and when it does come, make all possible gadgetry to avoid it... Glares for the eyes, dark tinted windows , guarded movements to places of natural destination and on," he added.

Amitabh concluded by saying "for the moment though it is folded hands and extreme humility."

The legendary actor has been receiving congratulatory messages on social media from various celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Nagarjuna, Rajinikanth, etc.

 

Recently actress Hema Malini also wished him. She wrote, "I can’t think of a more appropriate person to be nominated for the prestigious Phalke award thn our multi-faceted, multitalented actor par excellence - Shri Amitabh Bachchan. He is a whole institution by himself given the multiple roles he has played with great ease. Congrats Amitji (sic)"

Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest honour given in the field of cinematic art. Bachchan will be honoured with the award for inspiring generations with his diverse work.

-With IANS inputs

