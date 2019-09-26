'Overwhelmed' Amitabh Bachchan feels he's not worthy of Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan feels he's not worthy of Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is being feted with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, is still feeling overwhelmed days after the Award was announced, and says he is "not worthy" of the prestigious honour. Big B took to his blog and poured his heart out.

He wrote, "The overwhelming love and appreciation from the moment of the declaration of the DPA (Dadasaheb Phalke Award) has been most humbling... It numbs you into a block of ice that has been kept away from the warmth of its melting for ages... cold dry and blocked that is how you feel on its happening. Then you succumb to it and begin to acknowledge its presence and worth and its delivery."

He added: "I cannot deny the fact that it lends me to a stage of embarrassment... When you do consider yourself not worthy of it at all... of perhaps a mistake made by them that decided on it,"

The cine icon said that such honours draw constant glare of recognition. "The attention it draws does put you in the constant glare of recognition -- a condition we as actors work assiduously for our entire lives -- and when it does come, make all possible gadgetry to avoid it... Glares for the eyes, dark tinted windows , guarded movements to places of natural destination and on," he added.

Amitabh concluded by saying "for the moment though it is folded hands and extreme humility."

T 3299 - How does one even begin to put to words the immense gratitude I wish to convey to all that have sent their greetings to me .. just so humbled and overjoyed to see your joy .. thank you ..🙏🙏🙏💕



शब्द नहीं मिल रहे की किस तरह , आप सब को अपना आभार प्रकट कर सकूँ । pic.twitter.com/Do9YuIF6CQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 25, 2019

The legendary actor has been receiving congratulatory messages on social media from various celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Nagarjuna, Rajinikanth, etc.

The most inspiring legend of Indian Cinema!!!! He is a bonafide rock star!!! I am honoured and proud to be in the Era of AMITABH BACHCHAN! The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward to @SrBachchan https://t.co/wPepdsbugL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 24, 2019

There is no mention of Indian cinema without this Legend! He has redefined cinema with every role & deserves every accolade for his innumerable contributions! Congratulations @SrBachchan! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward https://t.co/sBJ7aHlGCI — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 24, 2019

Dear Amitji,

Couldn’t be happier to hear news that you will be receiving the prestigeous #DadaSahebPhalkeAward . You have inspired and entertained billions and continue to do so. We love you Sir and are so very proud of you 🙏 @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/okyCHJIAYr — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 24, 2019

Congratulations dear @SrBachchan ji !!! You richly deserve this commendable honour !!!! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 24, 2019

Recently actress Hema Malini also wished him. She wrote, "I can’t think of a more appropriate person to be nominated for the prestigious Phalke award thn our multi-faceted, multitalented actor par excellence - Shri Amitabh Bachchan. He is a whole institution by himself given the multiple roles he has played with great ease. Congrats Amitji (sic)"

I can’t think of a more appropriate person to be nominated for the prestigious Phalke award thn our multi faceted,multitalented actor par excellence-Shri Amitabh Bachchan. He is a whole institution by himself given the multiple roles he has played with gt ease. Congrats Amitji pic.twitter.com/VJeDEH6sYV — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) September 25, 2019

Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India's highest honour given in the field of cinematic art. Bachchan will be honoured with the award for inspiring generations with his diverse work.

-With IANS inputs

