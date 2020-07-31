Image Source : FILE IMAGE Amitabh Bachchan's golden words on relationships, Abhishek Bachchan shares photo from hospital

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently under medical care at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai along with son Abhishek after they tested positive for COVID19. Big B keeps his fans updated about his health and keeps sharing his golden words through a series of tweets and Instagram posts. On Thursday, the actor shared more words of wisdom on relationships and how important it is to make relationships that can last. Big B tweeted, "रिश्ते बनाना उतना ही सरल है, जितना मिट्टी पर मिट्टी से मिट्टी लिखना । और निभाना उतना ही कठिन जितना पानी पर पानी से पानी लिखना ॥" Roughly translated as-- " Making relationships is as easy as writing soil on soil and maintaining them is as difficult as writing water on water."

In another tweet, he also wished his fans on the occasion of Eid al-Adha 2020.

T 3510 -" रिश्ते बनाना उतना ही सरल है, जितना मिट्टी पर मिट्टी से मिट्टी लिखना ।

और निभाना उतना ही कठिन जितना पानी पर पानी से पानी लिखना ॥" ~vb



रिश्ता वो बने जो निभ सके 🌹 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 30, 2020

T 3510 - Eid al Adha mubarak .. pic.twitter.com/A2GS8t8QHR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 30, 2020

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan also gave a glimpse of his late night walk in the hospital. He shared a picture of an empty corridor and wrote, "Light at the end of the tunnel! #latenightwalks." Earlier, he also shared a picture of the sunset and said, "Always believe that the sun will shine through! Always."

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan talked about 'nothingness' and his life in isolation. He wrote, "The most awaited in the day are the timings of the visits of the doctors and nurses .. the medication and the treatment hours .. they are looked forward to .. .. now the nurse will come in an hour .. now will the drug be injected .. now the lung check the body check .. everything is looked forward to within these parameters of the event .. its like ‘Waiting for Godot’. .. they are our expectation activity for the day .. the ones to look forward to the most .. because there is nothing but nothing else ... the games we play are the competes with treatment equipment .. how many breathes , how long the timing of the breath hold .. got to beat the timing of yesterday .. do better .. ask the numbers on the parameters of lab reports .. not understanding a word of it .. and neither understanding what the Doctors say."

He added, "BUT .. amongst all this there is the Ef and their love .. this is looked forward to with happy expectation .. what is so and so going to send me today .. which prayer , which heavenly body , which inspirational writing of verse shall it be .. .I receive all in the limited time I am given to be here .. and it is the best time of the day ...My love to all of you for that .. I see you, feel you , by my side."

While Abhishek and Amitabh are still in COVID ward undergoing treatment, Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested negative for COVID19 and returned home.

T 3598 - We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands 🙏🙏🙏🙏 .. in gratitude and thanks ! pic.twitter.com/PMMCRMS4FT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 18, 2020

