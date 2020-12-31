Amitabh Bachchan records new song with granddaughter Aaradhya, Aishwarya-Abhishek cheer

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan records new song with granddaughter Aaradhya

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan knows how to leave his fans mesmerized with his power-packed performances on the screen. While fans fall in love with his characters, Big B's voice also has a charm that hypnotizes many. He has already sung many songs which have a favorite among fans. Now, he is all set to treat fans with a new song along with his granddaughter Aaradhya. Taking to Instagram, Big B shared a photo with Aaradhya in which they were seen in a recording studio.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "when granddaughter and grandfather get in front of the mic in the Studio and make music." He shared another picture on Twitter in which Aaradhya's parents Aishwarya and Abhishek are also seen cheering their little munchkin. He tweeted, "tomorrow dawns .. and the celebrations begin .. but for what .. its just another day another year .. big deal ! Better off making music with the family"

T 3768 - ... tomorrow dawns .. and the celebrations begin .. but for what .. its just another day another year .. big deal !

Better off making music with the family .. pic.twitter.com/6Tt9uVufbp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 30, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and keeps treating fans with various throwback pictures from film sets. On Wednesday, he shared a stunning monochromatic photograph channeling his inner 'head banger'. The superstar sported a chunky blue pair of shades and posted a picture in which he is seen effortlessly posing for the lens. The Instagram picture showed Sr. Bachchan sporting a jacket as he held a microphone, and teased with his quirky smile.

Taking to the caption, the 'Don' star shared that after he failed at the Michael Jackson routine,' he was asked to attempt the 'Rock head banger'. "so having failed the MJ routine .. they asked me to - in more recent times - attempt this, the Rock head banger ...," wrote Bachchan. Talking about the result that came after this trial, he added, "same result !! Nothing other than the shades rocked ..Do approve please .. they are the same that got posted the other day."

On the films front, Bachchan's kitty is full with upcoming projects like Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Big B also recently signed a multilingual mega production co-starring Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas.