Looking at the current coronavirus outbreak in the world, megastar Amitabh Bachchan feels the year 2020 needs to be deleted since it has 'virus' in it and we feel him!

New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2020 7:50 IST
Amitabh Bachchan's post about wanting to delete 2020 since it has virus is basically all of us right now

The coronavirus is continuing to affect millions all around the world leaving everyone scared and locked down inside their house. In India too, a complete lockdown was announced for 21 days by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 to control the situation. Everyone has been asked to stay back at home and maintain social distancing. Despite this, people are depressed about the fact that the pandemic is affecting people adversely. Just like everybody, Bollywood celebrities too are quarantining at there houses and have become active on social media and one amongst them is megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Big B has become quite active on various platforms where he keeps on sharing posts and videos about coronvirus and in the wake of the same he shared yet another one that depicted exactly what all of us are feeling right now. Taking to Instagram he shared a picture of himself by the side of a desktop and wrote, "Can we please delete the 2020 year and then reinstall it anew? This version is with virus!" Have a look:

Fight Against Coronavirus

He recently shared a throwback picture of himself and captioned it as, "​एक ने दिया और कह दिया, कि दिया, दूसरे ने दिया और कहा नहीं, कि दिया, दूसरी श्रेणी में ही रहने दो मुझे ऐ प्रीयजन , जिसे मिला, वो क्या जाने किसने दिया; जानो उसका बस करुण क्रंदन ।​ इन हालातों में और क्या कहा जाए , जो जानें मुझे , जानें , मैं तो सदा स्वभाव से ही रहा हूँ कमसुख़न ! ( कमसुख़न : कम बोलने वाला ) अमिताभ."

View this post on Instagram

एक ने दिया और कह दिया, कि दिया, दूसरे ने दिया और कहा नहीं, कि दिया, दूसरी श्रेणी में ही रहने दो मुझे ऐ प्रीयजन , जिसे मिला, वो क्या जाने किसने दिया; जानो उसका बस करुण क्रंदन । इन हालातों में और क्या कहा जाए , जो जानें मुझे , जानें , मैं तो सदा स्वभाव से ही रहा हूँ कमसुख़न ! ( कमसुख़न : कम बोलने वाला ) ~ अमिताभ

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

On the professional front, the actor before the lockdown was shooting for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy.

Next, he also has Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre in line.

coronavirus

