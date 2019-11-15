Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan shares letter by child Abhishek Bachchan and it is the sweetest

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared an old letter penned by his son Abhishek Bachchan when he was a child. He took to Twitter and shared the letter written in a child's handwriting on a piece of notebook paper.

It read: "Darling Papa, How are you? We are all well. I miss you very much. Papa you will be home soon. I am praying for your smile Papa. God is hearing our prayers. Do not worry I will look after mama, Shweta didi and the house. I am naughty sometimes. I love you Papa. Your darling son, Abhishek."

He captioned it: "Abhishek in his glory.. a letter to me when I was away on a long outdoor schedule." Soon after the megastar shared the letter, Abhishek retweeted the photograph and wrote: "@SrBachchan evidently before I took a creative letter writing course."

. @SrBachchan evidently before I took a creative letter writing course. 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/VWWMISYgat — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 15, 2019

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan completed 50 years in the industry and son Abhishek was one of the first to wish him on the occasion. He wrote, "Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan... We are all blessed to witness greatness! There is so much to admire, to learn and even more to appreciate. Several generations of cinema lovers get to say we lived in the times of BACHCHAN!!! Congratulations Pa on completing 50 years in the Film industry. We now await the next 50! Love you."

Even at the age of 77, Amitabh Bachchan is doing more films in a year than any other younger (or older) actor. He will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Brahmastra, with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

