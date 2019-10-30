Gulabo Sitabo: Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan’s first look out

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who is these days riding in the air of success is also elated as his dream of working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned two. Both will be seen sharing screen space in Shoojit Sircar’s much-awaited family comedy Gulabo Sitabo. And now their first look from the film has been revealed by the makers and it is a total surprise.

The image shows the two actors standing on a pavement. Big B with his large, prosthetic nose is seen dressed up in a green kurta and white pyjama with a frustrated expression on his face. While, Ayushmann, on the other hand is wearing a brown shirt and white pyjama and holding a black bag. The picture was shared by Taran Adarsh with a caption, “IT'S OFFICIAL... New release date... #GulaboSitabo to release *earlier*: 28 Feb 2020... Stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Here's the first look of Ayushmann from the film.”

IT'S OFFICIAL... New release date... #GulaboSitabo to release *earlier*: 28 Feb 2020... Stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Here's the first look of Ayushmann from the film: pic.twitter.com/wCZMZMXx29 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2019

Talking about the experience of his day, Mr. Bachchan on his blog wrote, “First days are first days and first days are a reckoning of what is to be done what needs to be observed .. what what what .. ahhh confusing as any other .. but hopefully we shall get it right soon ..It has begun , and that is important .. so another environ clothings make up crew artists all new and ready to give the best.”

The film is written by Juhi Chatturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri & Sheel Kumar, is a Rising Sun Films Production. It is slated to release on February 28, 2020.

