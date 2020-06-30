Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan hits 43 million followers on Twitter, shares unmissable throwback photo

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Every now and then, we see posts from him where he is seen talking about lessons learned in life, throwback photos, inspirational quotes, poems by his father Harivanshi Rai Bachchan, and whatnot. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he kept his fans engaged through his activities not just on Instagram or Twitter but also on his blog. His enthusiasm is what drives fans to know what he is up to and probably this is the reason why his followers keep on increasing day by day. Well now, Big B has achieved a milestone as his Twitter followers have now increased to 43 million. The good news was shared by the 'Don' actor himself through a quirky post that read, "This is Insta Mr B , be not the Twitter be Millions on the T , have no bearing here, as u can C."

Not only this, but he even shared an intriguing throwback photo that was taken at Montmartre in Paris. It captured everyone's attention as it featured a young Abhishek Bachchan trying to figure out if his father's portrait is being made properly or not. Captioning the post, Big B wrote, "Paris, Montmartre, 1985 .. the famous bohemian courtyard of artists and painters .. Made famous by the legendary artist Toulouse Lautrec.. a film made on him ‘Moulin Rouge’ that starred the incredible actor José Ferrer .. and later Moulin Rouge made by Baz Luhrmann .. and of course “Calcuttaites” would dwell on the famous night club Moulin Rouge, on Prak Street .. our nightly hang out during 1962 - 1968 .. and the band of Louis Banks and singer Pam Crane .. aaahhhh .. those were the days my friend .. Back to the picture... Abhishek thinking that my portrait being drawn is going all wrong."

Have a look at his two posts here:

Abhishek's sister Shweta Nanda was quick to respond to the picture shared by her father and wrote, "Hahahaha look at AB’s face @bachchan" in the comments section.

Big B knows how to keep himself updated with the latest trends. Owing to one of those on social media, he shared an animated-style picture of himself on Instagram with a quote on it reading, "If your eyes are positive, you will love the world. If your tongue is positive, the world will love you."

He recently shared certain throwback photos with his three generations including wife, Jaya Bachchan and grandchildren, Aaradhya, Agastya and Nayva. Along with the post he wrote, "Grand children .. Grand parents .... and the arrangement of the metal casts at the back of the picture, have not been deliberately done according to the seating arrangement in front of them ..happens .."

Another picture featured him, his son Abhishek and Agastya. The caption read, "Father .. Son .. Grandson .. some years ago .. the folded hands are unplanned .. just happened."

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo that featured Ayushmann Khurrana also in the lead role.

The actor has a number of films in the pipeline including--Brahmastra, Jhund, and Chehre.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage