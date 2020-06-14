Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan appreciates late Rishi Kapoor's lip-syncing skill, shares lively throwback photo

Bollywood lost one of its impeccable stars and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on April 30, 2020. It has been over a month since he left for heavenly abode but it seems his dear friend and megastar Amitabh Bachchan still can't get over the fact that he is no more. This is the reason why he took to his social media to share a throwback photo of his Amar Akbar Anthony co-star and wrote a sweet memory of how he had a commendable lip-sync skills. Recalling his rare talent, the Don actor shared a throwback photo of Rishi Kapoor from an event along with Abhishek Bachchan and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. The late actor, in the photo, can be seen enjoying himself while junior Bachchan can be seen singing on the mic.

The post was shared on Instagram along with a caption that read, ""No one but no one could lipsync a song as perfectly as Rishi Kapoor .. just look at the passion in his expression .. incredible .. even at this age and at an event the genuineness is simply unforgettable .. !!" Have a look at the same here:

When Rishi Kapoor passed away, Big B, in his remembrance shared an emotional video where he spoke about his various encounters with the 'Bobby' actor. Clad in his white shawl, Amitabh Bachchan, with moist eyes said, "During his time of diagnosis and his treatment he never ever lamented his condition .. it was always .. ‘see you soon , just a routine visit to the Hospital .. I’ll be back shortly. I never visited him in Hospital .. I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face. But I am certain .. when he went , he must have gone with a gentle smile."

T 3520 - In Memoriam .. pic.twitter.com/zIlVUn3qpg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 3, 2020

For the unversed, the two actors were last seen together in the film 102 Not Out in which Big B was seen playing the role of the latter’s father. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Gulabo Sitabo' saw its release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The film also features Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

Coming back to Rishi Kapoor, he was suffering from cancer and even went to New York for his treatment. He returned to India in 2019 with his wife Neetu Kapoor but was not completely cured.

