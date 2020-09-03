Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEAMITSADH Amit Sadh to be less active on social media as he gears up to shoot for 'Zidd'

Actor Amit Sadh says he will be less active on social media for a couple of days or prehaps weeks because he is set to start shooting for his upcoming web series, Zidd. Amit took to Instagram and shared a note for his fans and followers, sharing that he has reached Patiala and is set to commence the shoot soon.

He wrote: "Because I love you guys so much, I think it's very important for me to tell you that I will be less active on social media for (a) couple of days/weeks. As you know I am prepping for Zidd and I have reached Patiala and very soon we will start the shoot!"

He shared that he wants to give full attention to his work.

"The bond that I share with all of you means the world to me. At this point my work and role needs all my attention and I hope your life, your work 100 percent attention and I will come back whenever I can with some news to share about my life or work. Till then sending love and good wishes for whatever you are doing in life. Keep moving forward," he wrote.

Earlier on the 74th Independence Day of India, actor Amit Sadh announced Zidd. "I don't have a word for an army officer who sacrifices his life to protect our country, his heart only beats for the country and to protect us. 'Zidd' is a tribute to our special forces and great soldiers," he said, adding: "Yeh jo Zidd hai, yeh mera sabki ko salaam hai."

The Vishal Mangalorkar directorial lets Amit wear the army uniform again, and he is thrilled. "It is beyond acting to wear the uniform again," he observed.

Sushant Singh and Amrita Puri are also a part of the series. Said Sushant: "I loved how, through this show I could be a part of the forces. It helped me learn and grow as a person. The army indeed does an incredible job at the borders and that's why we are living at peace in our homes."

"Zidd" which will stream on Zee5.

