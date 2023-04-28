Alia Bhatt thanks Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha after winning award; pens heartfelt note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt's Instagram uploads

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, with her ace performances in different genres she has always proved her grounds. Her impeccable performances didn't go unnoticed by the jury of Filmfare. The actress won the Filmfare for Best Actor (Female) for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She took to her Instagram to share a series of photos from the night and penned a heartfelt note after receiving the honour.

Alia feels eternally grateful as she wrote, "The day we wrapped Gangubai Kathiawadi, with shaking hands and heavy hearts, I remember telling my wonderful crew. “No matter the outcome, just the experience of shooting the film, learning and growing under the guidance of Sanjay sir - that's my blockbuster.” I left that set a different person - and that was ONLY because of this amazing team!"

The caption further read, "Gangu .. meri jaan .. my alter ego, belongs to you Sanjay sir. Thank you for believing in me, so I could believe in myself. I will forever be in your debt! I’ve always said you make the world believe in magic - and if on this journey I can be even half as hard-working, half as dedicated and driven as you - I will consider myself very fortunate! To my audience - my fans, my family! Thank you for being my constant inspiration to do better. Always. My whole team, I am me, only because of you. You keep me in one piece".

"And last but not the least! My beautiful family that grounds me and keeps me steady - Mama, Papa, Tanna I love you .. my other mom — my mom-in-law & my father-in-law up there whose blessing is always with me. My gorgeous husband, for hearing me rant about my day for hours and motivating me whenever I was down and out! And my baby girl, who wasn’t there at the time, but I will continue to thank for the rest of my life for the joy and peace she brings to me, Eternally grateful", read the post.

This is not the first time that Alia is taking home an award for best actress, she has previously won the Filmfare for Best Actress (Critics) for Highway, and three more Best Actress awards for her performances in Udta Punjab, Raazi and Gully Boy.

