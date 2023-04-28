Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Sooraj Pancholi's first statement after being acquitted; 'TRUTH Always Wins'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Sooraj Pancholi clicked outside the court with his mother

Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Actor Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted today in Jiah Khan's case by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai. He was accused of allegedly abetting the actress' suicide. Jiah, who was best known for starring in Nishabd opposite Amitabh Bachchan, was found dead at her home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. She was 25. "Due to paucity of evidence, this court can't hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted," said Judge AS Sayyed of the special CBI court in Mumbai.'

Just a few hours after the verdict, Sooraj took to his Instagram handle and shared a story expressing his belief in God. He wrote, 'The TRUTH Always Wins' (with folded hands and a red heart emoji).

Image Source : INSTAGRAMSooraj Pancholi's Instagram story

Sooraj Pancholi's official statement reads, “The Verdict has taken 10 long painful years and sleepless nights, But today I have not only won this case against me but I have also won my dignity and confidence back, it took a lot of courage to face the world with such heinous allegations, I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have gone through at such a young age, I don’t know who will give me these 10 years of my life back to me, but I am glad that this has finally come to an end not only for me but specially for my family. There is nothing bigger than peace in this world.”

As per the Central Bureau of Investigation, the letter, which was seized by Mumbai police that began its probe on June 10, 2013, was written by Jiah Khan. The CBI claimed the note narrated her "intimate relationship, physical abuse and mental and physical torture” allegedly at the hands of Sooraj Pancholi, which led to her committing suicide. The case was reassigned to a special CBI court in 2021 after the sessions court said it did not have jurisdiction over the case as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had probed it.

Special CBI Judge AS Sayyad, after hearing the final arguments of both sides, last week reserved his judgment in the case for April 28. Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan, a key prosecution witness in the case, told the court she believed it was a case of murder and not suicide. "I want the truth to be out, Jiah khan did not take her own life. We have spent 10 years exposing the truth based on factual evidence. Now it is up to the court to draw the right conclusions."

Last year, The Bombay High Court dismissed her petition seeking a fresh probe into the case. During her deposition, Rabia Khan had told the CBI court Pancholi used to subject Jiah Khan to physical and verbal abuse. She also alleged the police and CBI had not collected legal evidence to prove her daughter had committed suicide.

Jiah Khan Suicide Case

For the unversed, on June 3, 2013, Bollywood actress Jiah Khan had been discovered dead at her Mumbai residence. On the basis of a six-page letter allegedly written by the deceased actress, her then boyfriend Sooraj was accused of aiding her suicide. After 10 years, the actor has been acquitted of all charges.

