Alia Bhatt, sister Shaheen Bhatt have cute 'miss you' message for each other| See posts

The Bhatt sisters on Tuesday lighted up their Instagram handles with adorable miss each other posts. Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen are missing each other a lot as the duo posted cute 'miss you' notes for each other. While Alia Bhatt posted a sweet video on her Instagram Story featuring the Bhatt sisters relaxing on a pleasant morning. Shaheen dedicated a post to the actress, in which they both can be seen posing for the camera.

In Alia's video, Shaheen can seen resting and relaxing on her sister's shoulder. The actress captioned the video, "I miss you so much it hurts." The Gully Boy actress can be seen sporting a white outfit.

Meanwhile, Shaheen took to her Instagram posts to share a cute photo of the duo. She wrote: "You can't spell miss without iss. And if you rearrange iss, it spells sis. Coincidence? Probably. But it works for this caption so leave it alone." She picked some sweet and quirky hashtags for her post -- #missmysis #itsbeensongsinceivedonehashtags #thisfeelslikeaslipperyslope and #ishouldprobablystop.

Earlier, Shaheen posted a black and white picture with Alia, where she captioned it saying "We haven’t posted a selfie together in a while but we’re still very cute just to keep you updated."

Alia and Shaheen Bhatt are the daughters of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan.

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, is currently filming Brahmastra. She will be sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the film.

