Alia Bhatt sings 'Happy Birthday' in cutesy video at Darlings event | WATCH

Alia Bhatt is currently the center of attraction. Not only is her upcoming film Darlings receiving affection from the netizens but she is also expecting her baby with Ranbir Kapoor. The couple announced their pregnancy back in June and is also set to feature for the first time together in Brahmastra- Part 1. Meanwhile, Alia was at an event in Mumbai for the launch of the track La Ilaaj from Darlings where she was asked to sing a song. Alia obliged but did not sing La Ilaaj.

Alia Bhatt sings Happy Birthday song at event

Alis is also a singer. At the La Ilaaj song launch event in Mumbai, Alia was asked to sing a few lines from the song. However, she refrained on account it has been composed by veteran musician and filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj. When insisted, Alia sang Happy Birthday instead and those present joined her in chorus. The cutesy video of the actress has been trending on social media and generating loads of affection for the mommy-to-be.

Alia Bhatt dressed up in a blazer and jeans at the event

Alia arrived at the Darlings song launch event dressed in ripped denim, which she teamed with a black blazer. She tied her hair in a bun and opted for a makeup look that went with her costume. Earlier, for another Darlings movie event, Alia arrived in a sequin mini dress over which she wore Ranbir Kapoor's black blazer. She also shared pics of her latest look on Instagram, captioning her post, "Dil humaraaaa .. la ilaaj hain. Our first song is out now do watch and love my darlings (sic)."

Alia questioned about pregnancy at Darlings event

At various media event for the promotions of Darlings, Alia has been facing questions about her pregnancy. At La Ilaaj track launch, asked if she ever felt the need to take a break, Alia said she would continue to work till the time her health permits. "If you are fit and healthy, there is no need to take rest. Working gives me peace, it's my passion. It keeps my heart, mind, soul, everything alive and charged. So, I will work till I am 100."

Alia Bhatt, Vijay Verma and Shefali Shah-starrer Darlings will stream on Netflix from August 5.

