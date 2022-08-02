Ishaan Khatter moves out of mom Neliima Azeem's house, rents sea-facing flat in Bandra for THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ISHAANKHATTER Ishaan Khatter has rented a new place in Bandra, Mumbai

Ishaan Khatter has reportedly moved out of the home where he used to live with his mother Neliima Azeem and rented a new place in Bandra, Mumbai. The city is the mecca of glamour and Bandra continues to be a hub for Bollywood and TV celebrities. Numerous stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Malaika Arora reside in Bandra and now Ishaan too has joined the long list of actors who have made the place their abode. The Suitable Boy actor has recently relocated from Andheri to Bandra and into a sea-facing flat.

Ishaan moves to a new place

Ishaan has always lived with his mother, Neliima Azeem, after she separated from her husband Rajesh Khattar. He shares a loving bond with his mother and it is evident from his social media account where he shares adorable pictures with his mother very often. However, now that he has moved to Bandra alone, the actor seems to want to live the life of a bachelor.

Ishaan relocates to Bandra for THIS reason

According to a report in Pinkvilla, "Ishaan Khatter decided to move away from his mother, Neliima Azeem's Andheri residence in order to experience what it's like to live alone. He rented a sea-facing apartment in Bandra because he wanted to live the bachelor life in his own man cave. A few weeks ago, he held a little puja at his new house with his mother, brother Shahid Kapoor, and sister-in-law Mira Rajput, and last week he finally moved in." The report also claimed that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput joined Ishaan for lunch at his bachelor pad the day before yesterday.

Ishaan Khatter's upcoming films

Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds. Fter that, he starred in Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The movie was directed by Shashank Khaitan. In 2020, he starred in Khaali Peeli alongside his rumoured ex-girlfriend Ananya Panday. Last year, he played lead role in Mira Nair's Netflix adaptation of The Suitable Boy alongside Tabu. The actor is slated to appear on the big screen in Phone Bhoot next, alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is slated for release on November 4, 2022. Apart from Phone Bhoot, Ishaan will also star in war film Pippa, in which he will play Captain Balram Singh Mehta alongside Mrunal Thakur. The movie will hit the theatres by the end of this year.

