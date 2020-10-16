Alia Bhatt shares cryptic message for haters, recalls the time when people were kind

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt shares latest post on her Instagram

Actress Alia Bhatt, who was massively trolled for nepotism after the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been trying to keep her life under wraps. The actress has not only closed her comments section for fans but have also stopped posting much on social media.

However, after months of trolling the actress recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a cryptic message for her haters saying that people used to be nicer earlier.

Alia shared an image wearing a facemask, and commented on things that have transpired over the last few months. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a face mask and lying on a sheet laid out on the grass. "Throwback to when masks were skincare and people were kind," she wrote.

As soon as she shared the image, her friends and close ones from the industry started commenting on her post. Her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Fabbbb". Actor Ishaan Khatter also dropped a laughing face emoji, meanwhile her co-star Varun Dhawan said, “Ah ur looking better then before ya.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor. The film will mark the couple’s first on screen appearance opposite eachother. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy.

Apart from that, Alia has started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" in Mumbai. The actress is also yet to start shooting for Bahubali director SS Rajamouli’s "RRR" which is her project down South. She recently shared a post informing fans about the restarting of the film’s shooting after the COVID lockdown.

The film RRR also stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with Ajay Devgn. She is expected to join the unit in November.

