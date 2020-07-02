Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt pens thank you note to Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for invite

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan are among 819 artistes and executives who have received invitations to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Today, the Raazi actress released a statement in which she thanked The Academy for extending the invitation to her and expressed her gratitude with a note. The 2020 invitees also include costume designer Neeta Lulla, documentary director Nishtha Jain ("Gulabi Gang", "Lakshmi" and "Me"), writer Sabrina Dhawan ("Kaminey", "Monsoon Wedding"), casting directors Nandini Shrikent ("Gully Boy", "Life of Pi") and Tess Joseph ("Lion"), visual effects artists Vishal Anand ("War", "Bharat") and Sandeep Kamal ("Panipat", "Jal"), and V Senthil Kumar, the co-founder of the digital streaming company Qube Cinema Technologies.

Alia Bhatt wrote: “I thank The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for inviting me to be a member of the Academy. I feel at once honoured and humbled. There is also a deep satisfaction in seeing that the voice of Indian cinema is finding a very well deserved platform on the world stage.”

The 27-year-old actress expressed her happiness that Indian cinema was getting recognised globally. She continued, “Every year, more actors, filmmakers and technicians from India are recognised by the Academy and Indian cinema continues to reach the hearts and homes of people all over the world.”

“I truly believe that cinema, like water, finds its level. And, like water, it knows no race, class, border or geography and flows freely. It takes everything in its course: audiences who passionately love or hate it, critics who dissect it, students who immerse themselves in it. Our opinions about films may be divided, but cinema as a whole is a powerful binding and unifying force," Alia Bhatt added further.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the period drama Kalank. The actress has Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, in the pipeline. The actress is currently busy with the shooting of her forthcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

