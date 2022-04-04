Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan's response to Vir Das' 'I slap back' remark is a mic drop moment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONI RAZDAN, VIR DAS Soni Razdan, Vir Das

Will Smith-Chris Rock's slap controversy at Oscars 2022 rekindled a debate on comedians and their free will to crack a joke. While many criticised Smith's reaction to the joke, questions were raised on the standards of comedy too. On the same lines, a Twitter user said that popular Indian comedian Vir Das 'deserves a slap gate like Will Smith'. Without mincing any words, Das, who is known for speaking his mind responded with a sharp tweet.

"Someone needs to do a will Smith on this one. He would totally deserve it too," tweeted a user. Vir Das responded to it writing, "You’re welcome to buy a front row ticket and try at my next show. Just know I slap back. Also once you’ve spent that front row money, your wife will probably slap you for ruining her evening. Cheers."

The comedian also shared a screenshot of it on his verified Instagram account and wrote, "So we are clear. My sh#t costs money. #WantedTour"

Soon after, actress Soni Razdan, who is the mother of Shaheen and Alia Bhatt reacted to Vir's post with a fitting response.

"On the other hand I’m pretty sure you have a lot more to joke about than someone in your audience’s medical condition," she wrote.

For the unversed, during the Oscars 2022 ceremony, Smith charged the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock during the broadcast after Rock made a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, likening her shaved head to the buzzcut sported by Demi Moore in 'G.I. Jane'. Pinkett Smith suffers from hair loss due to alopecia.

Later, in an emotional speech, Smith seemed to try to justify his actions by saying that his outburst was the result of the same protective instincts that led his character in the film, Richard Williams, to push his daughters, Venus and Serena Williams, to succeed in the world of tennis. His speech, initial failure to apologise to Rock and his decision to attend the Vanity Fair party following the awards did not sit well with some members of the Academy.