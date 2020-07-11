Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALI FAZAL Ali Fazal bats for gender equality

Actor Ali Fazal is all for gender equality and wants the issue of domestic violence to be stigmatized. He had earlier joined hands with actor-filmmaker Nandita Das for her short "Listen To Her", which addresses domestic violence.

The film also has voices from actress Amruta Subhash and lyricist Swanand Kirkire.

The film conceived and shot in the lockdown as a response to growing cases of domestic violence, identifies multiple forms of abuse.

"Domestic violence is agnostic to class, religion and other such societal barriers. This was an important message for people to come forward and destigmatize the issue. For a systematic shift to happen, we need to support the survivors of domestic violence to speak up and create a safe environment for them," said Ali.

Recently, Ali Fazal lost his mother to health complications on June 17. She was in Lucknow when she breathed her last. The actor has been heartbroken and remembering his mother through Instagram posts. On Friday, Ali shared an emotional tribute to his mother and shared about his conversations with her. He shared a beautiful picture that his mother had approved to be shared on social media and revealed how she had asked him "gyaan mat baatna."

He wrote, "Yeh chand tasweeron mein bayaan nahi ho paayega. Lekin tasweerein hee hain - kuchh andar kuchh idhar. Will never get closure with this woman. There was too much pending and too much gone, too much to say and too much to see.. but you n i know , this world wasnt for you my love. Our secrets remain with Dr Who and his adventures in your diaries. The ones we wrote the ones we burnt. So meri maa, meri kitaab meri jaan, tu upar ek ghar basaana.. and i know how amazingly you would do it up.. and so. now you can. Am putting this picture because this is one if those few where we was chillin oh so chillin. And she told me i could use this one on social media. And also said “zyaada gyaan mat baatna, they don’t want to listen to you ham”, Kuchh aur tasweerein daalta hoon. Dont mind doston. Yeh sab mein apne liye archive banaata hoon idhar."

