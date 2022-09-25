Ali Abbas Zafar welcomes baby girl with wife Alicia Zafar, names her Alija Zehra Zafar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALI ABBAS ZAFAR Ali Abbas Zafar married Alicia Zafar in 2021

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced the birth of his daughter Alija Zehra Zafar on Sunday. He shared a picture of his wife Alicia Zafar flaunting her baby bump. He revealed that they were blessed with the baby girl on September 24. He captioned the post with a heartfelt message and wrote, "Alicia and I began our journey with love , love which is beyond borders – colour & Race , we are very fortunate that we found each other and got married ,Now after almost after 2 years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with most beautiful gift of our life. She came in our life on 24th September at midnight 12.25 .Please welcome our bundle of Joy – Alija Zehra Zafar . Ali Alicia Alija."

Ali Abbas Zafar married Alicia Zafar in 2021 in a fairytale wedding. The couple had an intimate wedding with only close friends and family in attendance. Ali Abbas Zafar broke the news of his marriage by sharing a glimpse from his wedding diaries on Instagram. He shared a picture of entwined hands between his and Alicia and wrote, "Bismillah".

Talking about how he wooed his wife Alicia, Ali Abbas Zafar told Mid-Day, "She is from France, so the visas were initially posing a problem. As soon as she got the visa, we went to Dehradun and got married at home. It was always planned this way. She is a first-generation Iranian from France. I had gone there for work, and immediately fell in love with her. I pursued her for almost two years, convincing her that I am the man who will keep her happy. It has been a difficult task, but I am glad she finally agreed."

He had also revealed that Alicia worked with him in the film Bharat which starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. She featured in the song Slow Motion Mein with Disha Patani.

Zafar started his career in Bollywood as an assistant director. He has directed romantic comedy films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan starring Katrina Kaif in 2011 and Gunday with Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra in 2014. He is best known for helming blockbusters with Salman Khan in the lead - Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat.

