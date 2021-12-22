Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALI ABBAS ZAFAR Ali Abbas Zafar shares unseen pics of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif from Tiger Zinda Hai sets. Seen yet?

Director Ali Abbas Zafar on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared some unseen pictures from his 2017 superhit film Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. As the film locked 4 years, filmmaker decided to celebrate the milestone by treating the fans with some never-seen-before pics of the actors from the sets of the film. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "4 years to @tigerzindahai @yrf @beingsalmankhan @katrinakaif and the whole team Tiger. Thank you for all the love."

Take a look:

The post compromised of three pictures. One of them was a close-up shot of Salman and the other was of Katrina from the film. The third photo was a BTS snap of Katrina and Salman with their film’s director. Newlywed Katrina Kaif liked the post.

In August 2021, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai’s sequel, titled Tiger 3 in Russia. Many photos of Salman went viral on the web. Some of the pictures had the actor sporting a brown wig, while some had him posing with his fans in Russia.

For the unversed, Tiger Zinda Hai marked the sequel of Salman and Katrina's blockbuster film Ek Tha Tiger (2012). Tiger Zinda Hai was released on December 22, 2017. The film will also have a sequel titled Tiger 3. In August 2021, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were shooting for the film in Russia. Several pictures and videos from the sets had gone viral on the internet.