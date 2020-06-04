Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal share sunset photos after Cyclone Nisarga: Every day can end beautifully

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHAL Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal share sunset photos after Cyclone Nisarga

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a beautiful picture of sunset after Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Mumbai on Wednesday. It caused damage to life and property as fast winds blew away sheds and made tress fall in many coastal areas of Maharashtra. Later, the skies were clear and Mumbai witnessed a beautiful sunset. Sharing the picture, Akshay wrote, "Sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully." The photo showed the red-yellow sky and the beach.

Earlier on Tuesday, Akshay Kumar shared a video urging Mumbaikars to take precautions against the Cyclone Nisarga. He informed about the necessary precautions and said, "First of all, please don't step out of your homes. Don't venture near the sea beach. If you are out, please take shelter in a safe place. Don't stand under a tree or a weak building. Please turn off all sources of gas and electricity in your home if not required."

"If there are any loose items, like a flower pot in the balcony, please tie them up or, better, bring them inside. Please keep candles, torch and food items handy. If you need help, please call 1916 and ask BMC for help. Please follow these precautions and don't pay heed to rumours. Please don't forward any random message without verifying information. Most importantly, don't be scared. Let's fight it bravely. This too shall pass."

On the other hand, Uri actor Vicky Kaushal also enjoyed the sunset from his balcony. The actor also shared a beautiful photo and simply wrote "#nofilter." In the photo, the sun is seen setting behind the tall buildings in Mumbai and looks breathtaking.

Soon after Vicky shared the post, Malvika Mohanan dropped a comment saying, "So much for complaining @kumohanan is not there to take good photos of you.. Now I want your photographer" Vicky and Malvika were rumoured to be dating at a point of time and are frequently seen leaving comments on each other's posts.

Cyclonic storm Nisarga is the second one hitting the country within a month. Earlier, Cyclone Amphan hit the areas of Orissa and West Bengal, causing damage to life and property. While Mumbai is sparred, Nisarga hit Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday afternoon, causing widespread devastation in Alibaug and Raigad.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage