Akshay Kumar twins with Twinkle Khanna in black 'cold shoulder' tshirt, her caption wins the internet

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna enjoy a huge fan base on social media who love to have a sneak peek into their personal lives through the posts. On Wednesday, the queen of sass, Twinkle Khanna shared an interesting picture setting major couple goals with their matching off-shoulder outfits. She shared a love-soaked monochrome picture of herself with Akshay in which they can be seen twinning. While Twinkle Khanna is seen wearing a proper black-colored one-sided off-shoulder top, Akshay Kumar is seen wearing a stretched black colored pull-over to make it look like an off-shoulder top.

The duo looked adorable in the picture, however, it was Mrs. Funnybones aka Twinkle Khanna's caption that won the internet. The actor-turned-author wrote "Making fun of each other as we go along. Dude, after this you are really going to get a cold shoulder in more ways than one:)." She further added that Akshay Kumar makes her heart hum a happy song as she wrote,"#YouMakeMyHeartHumAHappySongSometimes."

Twinkle and Akshay keep lauding each other for their work by dedicating posts on social media. A few days ago, Akshay had expressed how jealous he is of Twinkle and mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia as they have worked with Hollywood legendary filmmaker Christopher Nolan. He shared that Twinkle interviewed him and wrote, "First my mom-in-law worked with #ChristopherNolan and now the wife gets to interview him...seems like I’m the only one left in the family yet to meet the visual genius! Watch this interview while I sulk."

Currently, Akshay Kumar is shooting for Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re, also starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film is billed as a cross-cultural love story. Reportedly, Sara plays a girl from Bihar, and she has romantic tracks with Akshay as well as Dhanush in the film. Written by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re is slated to open in 2021.

