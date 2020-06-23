Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar praises Delhi cop who sang Teri Mitti, says 'This time was no different'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was all praise for a Delhi cop Rajat Rathor who sang his popular Teri Mitti song. His video went viral in no time with netizens applauding his soulful voice. However, the cop wanted a response from the actor. He said, "Teri mitti -it's not just a song for me it's a feeling. My first viral video, After this I got so much appreciation. But I am still waiting for @akshaykumar sir's response #copthatsings #terimitti #AkshayKumar #rajatrathor #delhipolice."

Soon after, Akshay Kumar reacted to the video and said, "I can see that you are a uniform man. Am I right? Lots of good wishes and respect for the work that you are doing. Keep doing good and keep up your talent." Akshay tweeted the video with the caption, "Teri Mitti is a song which always gives me goosebumps, no matter how many times I hear it, this time was no different. Thank you Rajat ji for sharing. #CopThatSings :)."

Teri Mitti is a song which always gives me goosebumps, no matter how many times I hear it, this time was no different ♥️ Thank you Rajat ji for sharing. #CopThatSings :) https://t.co/JTmy6qiSjs pic.twitter.com/FymUgo7u4U — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 23, 2020

In April, Akshay Kumar had come up with a special version of the song Teri Mitti from his film Kesari to appreciated the corona warriors who have been tirelessly working day and night for the citizens. The Good Newwz had actor shared the video of the song on his Twitter handle and captioned it as, "सुना था डॉक्टर्स भगवन का रूप होते है लेकिन कोरोना वायरस की इस लड़ाई में देख भी लिया l #TeriMitti Tribute - an ode to our heroes in white, out now."

The lyrics of the song were changed in order to show gratitude towards the health care workers. For example, the first line goes as, "Sarhad pe jo wardi khaki thi, ab uska rang safed hua."

Watch the original Teri Mitti song here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage