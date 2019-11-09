Akshay Kumar gets injured on Sooryavanshi sets, resumes shooting after treatment

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar gets injured on Sooryavanshi sets

Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for his upcoming action-drama Sooryavanshi. The actor was shooting for an important scene in his cop-drama and he injured his hand, as reported by Mumbai Mirror. The reports revealed that the superstar suffered a hand injury and had to get medical treatment. “The physiotherapist taped the affected areas (on his left arm) and Akki continued to shoot,” revealed a source to the publication.

While the actor was fine and resumed shoot, the injury was visible in the latest video he shared on his social media. Akshay posted a video with Katrina Kaif ahead of the release of his first music video Filhaal. The actor wrote, “Been reading all your comments on the #FilhallTeaser and so many of you said it reminded you’ll of Namastey London. Coincidentally, I was shooting with our very own Jazz aka @katrinakaif today for #Sooryavanshi and we have a little surprise for you all”'

Also read: It's Salman Khan Vs Akshay Kumar on Eid 2020: Radhe to clash with Laxmmi Bomb at box office

Directed by blockbuster maker Rohit Shetty, the film has been shot in Bangkok, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The report further read, “A few days of shoot, and a song featuring Akshay and Katrina Kaif, remain.” Also starring Katrina Kaif, Sooryavanshi will hit the screens in March 2020. The film will bring together Rohit Shetty’s two other cop worlds as well- Ranveer Singh from Simmba and Ajay Devgn from Singham.

Akshay Kumar is currently basking on the success of his recently released reincarnation-comedy Housefull 4. His song Bala from the film has also hit 100 million views in YouTube. Akshay shared a post to express his gratitude over all the love he has been receiving and said, “100 million Shaitan ke saale are shaking a leg with us! #TheBalaChallenge abhi bhi jaari and thank y’all for that.”

Akshya kumar has an interesting line-up of films for next year. He will be seen in multi-starrer Good Newwz in December this year. He has Laxmmi Bomb, Prithiviraj and Bachchan Pandey.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page