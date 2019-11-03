Image Source : TWITTER It's Salman Khan Vs Akshay Kumar on Eid 2020: Radhe to clash with Laxmmi Bomb at box office

The big clash is on! Salman Khan starrer Radhe and Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb is all set to release on Eid 2020.According to a post shared by the Fox Star Hindi, the makers have confirmed that the Akshay Kumar starrer will release on Eid next year. "EID 2020 ko, saare desh mein machega shor, jab fatega #LaxmmiBomb aapke nazdeeki cinema gharon mein," read the post. Helmed by Raghava Lawrence, the flick is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kanchana, which was directed by the same director.

Earlier, rumours were rife that the release date of the film will be changed in order to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's Radhe. But now after sharing this post, makers have put all rumours to rest and the flick is all set to clash with Salman's big release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh highlighted the same with a tweet that read, "The clash is on... #SalmanKhan versus #AkshayKumar... #Radhe versus #LaxmmiBomb. #Eid2020."

Sharing his first look and the release date of Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay tweeted, “Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @Advani_Kiara & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020? Fox Star Studios Presents A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House Directed by Raghava Lawrence.” Akshay was seen putting on eyeliner in the splashy poster.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has started shooting for the film. He took to Instagram to share a picture with Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda, who are also playing lead roles in the film. Radhe will be directed by Prabhudheva, who has also directed Salman's yet-to-release Dabangg 3.

