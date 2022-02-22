Ajay Devgn sets reminder for wedding anniversary with Kajol, shares hilarious Instagram post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AJAYDEVGN Ajay Devgn shared a hilarious Instagram post

Ajay Devgn and Kajol married in 1999

Ajay has begun filming for Drishyam 2 while Kajol is shooting for Salaam Venky

Giving a taste of his sense of humour, actor Ajay Devgn took to social media to set a reminder for himself ahead of his wedding anniversary with superstar wife Kajol. Ajay shared a throwback to the time when he forgot his anniversary date when asked to recall it during a segment on the celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan. He captioned this post, "Reminder."

The comments section was soon flooded with funny remarks on Ajay's post. One of the netizens wrote, "Amazing couple (sic)," and another one said, "Anniversary. Why You are So Cute Ajay Sir (sic)."

Ajay and Kajol got married in 1999 and this year, Bollywood's power couple will be celebrating 23 years of togetherness. On the movies front, Kajol has recently begun shooting for upcoming Revathy directorial Salaam Venky. The project, earlier titled The Last Hurrah, was announced in October last year. Salaam Venky is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja. The team is filming the first schedule in Lonavala. In addition to Salaam Venky, Kajol has four more projects lined up. They are Jayalalithaa biopic Sasi Lalitha, in which she plays the late Tamil Nadu chief minister, with Amala Paul; the Tamil film, Velaiilla Pattadhari 3 with Dhanush; and Rajkumar Hirani's untitled satirical comedy, where she'll reunite with Shah Rukh Khan.

Ajay is also set for his digital debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. It streams from March 4 on Disney+Hotstar. Ajay-starrer Kaithi remake, titled Bholaa, has also gone on the floors with Tabu starting to shoot for the upcoming film.

Ajay has separately begun filming of Drishyam 2 in Mumbai. The sequel of the Mohanlal-starrer will be shot extensively in Goa in the coming time. It brings back Tabu and Shriya Saran with Ajay.