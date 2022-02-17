Kajol buys 2 flats worth Rs 11.95 crore in Mumbai's posh locality: Report

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL Kajol buys two flats in Mumbai for Rs 11.95 crore

Bollywood actress Kajol has reportedly made a property purchase in Mumbai's posh Juhu locality at the beginning of this year. As per a website, the actress has bought two apartments in a building in Juhu. As per Squarefeetindia, she purchased the two flats situated on the 10th floor of the building. The report further stated that the combined cost of the two flats is a whopping Rs 11.95 crore.

The transaction happened in the month of January this year as per the website. Reportedly, the carpet area of both the flats is around 2000 sq ft. The building is located in the same vicinity as her current bungalow, Shiv Shakti. The documents of the properties had Kajol Vishal Devgan's signature on them with Tryksha Projects Private Ltd.

With this move, she has joined the long list of celebrities who made expensive property deals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the names these names are Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and others. Before Kajol, there were reports that her husband, actor and filmmaker Ajay Devgn had purchased a lavish bungalow in Juhu worth Rs 60 crore.

On the work front, Kajol last featured in Netflix film Tribhanga, co-starring Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. She has recently begun filming of Revathy directorial Salaam Venky. The film is being produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios.

In addition to Salaam Venky, Kajol has four more projects lined up. They are Jayalalithaa biopic Sasi Lalitha, in which she plays the late Tamil Nadu chief minister, with Amala Paul; the Tamil film, Velaiilla Pattadhari 3 with Dhanush; and Rajkumar Hirani's untitled satirical comedy, where she'll reunite with Shah Rukh Khan.

