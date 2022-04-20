Ajay Devgn pens priceless birthday wish for daughter Nysa on her birthday: 'Privileged to have you'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN Ajay Devgn's birthday wish for daughter Nysa

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday (April 20) celebrated his daughter Nysa's 19th birthday by dedicating an adorable Instagram post to her. The actor shared a stunning picture of his daughter and penned a heartfelt note alongside. Nysa looked breathtakingly beautiful as she posed for the picture. She can be seen resting her face on her palm as she sees into the lens. Sharing the picture, Ajay wrote, "Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you."

Take a look:

In no time, Ajay's fans bombarded his post with best wishes for Nysa. One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday little angel." Another user said, "Happy birthday nice looking."

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi also wished Nysa on social media. She shared a photo of hers on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Beautiful…is the light that shines from within. Mahsha'Allah…Happy Birthday Nysa! Lots of love. Always. Happy Birthday!"

Meanwhile, Nysa who hasn't made her acting debut yet enjoys a massive fanbase on social media platforms. She is often snapped by the papparazi. Currently she is completing her studies in International Hospitality at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. She did her schooling in Singapore. There are speculations that Nysa will step in the footsteps of her parents and will join the entertainment industry. Contrary in 2018 her father Ajay Devgn remarked that "films aren’t part of Nysa’s ambitions in life". Responding to a question about Nysa's Bollywood debut at an event, Kajol had said, "I think you can give her a break and some space."

Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married in in the year 1999. Nysa is Ajay Devgn and Kajol's first child. The couple also has a eleven-year-old son Yug.