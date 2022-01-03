Ajay Devgn has busy 2022, actor plans to going to work every day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN Ajay Devgn

Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn has revealed that he has a very busy year ahead courtesy his projects lined up and that he will be going to work every day. Talking about what 2022 looks like for Ajay, the actor in a conversation with IANS said: "I've got a directorial - 'Runway 34' scheduled in April; I got an OTT release, 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' sometime in February-end or March. I'm starting two to three new films."

The actor shared what he wishes for. "I like to just think I'm going to work every day. That's all I ever want and wish for."

His 2022 also includes special appearances in 'RRR' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Ajay will also be seen in 'Maidaan' and Indra Kumar's 'Thank God'. He will begin the shoot for the Hindi remake of 'Kaithi' and Rohit Shetty's 'Singham 3'. The actor has many more projects lined up which will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood star continues to win over the box office numbers. Devgn's movie 'Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior', which also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, has become the biggest hit of the last two years with numbers closing at Rs 280 crore in the domestic market and it grossed Rs 3.67 billion worldwide.

'Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior' in the last two years did the closing at Rs 280 crore in the domestic market, while Akshay Kumar's latest film 'Sooryavanshi' also touched Rs 195 crore, giving the Indian exhibitors reason to smile. According to reports available, 'Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior' grossed Rs 3.67 billion ($49 million) worldwide and was declared a blockbuster at the box-office, thus having the distinction of being the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2020.

Talking about 'Tanhaji' dominating the box-office for two years, Ajay told IANS: "'Tanhaji' was special because it stayed true to the patriotic spirit, it had superb dialogue, it had awesome performances from Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. And I put in my sincere efforts."

The star is happy that the warrior got his due. He added: "I'm so happy this unsung warrior got his due at the Indian box-office and got appreciated globally as well."