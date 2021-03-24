Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISNEYPLUSHOTSTARVIP Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah Bhatia to make digital debut on Disney+ Hotstar?

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn may have joined actors Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others as he gears up to make his digital debut. On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram to share a video introducing himself as Sudarshan. While he did not reveal much detail but the video hints at his next project with online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Ajay Devgn wrote, "Dua mein yaad rakhna, naam hai Sudarshan. #EntertainmentKaAllRounder" In the video, the actor claims that he is Sudarshan and not Ajay Devgn. He says, "How many times have I told you? Who are you calling Ajay? My name is Sudarshan. Su-dar-shan. SUDARSHAN!"

His first look from the latest project has also gone viral. With a heavy dark brown beard and mustache, the actor can be seen in an office in the picture.

Image Source : PR Ajay Devgn to make digital debut on Disney+ Hotstar?

On the other hand, Disney+ Hotstar also shared a similar look of actress Tamannaah Bhatia. With a big mustache, she can be seen at an office in the picture. The caption reads, "This is now a Manickam fan account!"

As soon as Ajay Devgn's look surfaced on the internet, fans started drawing comparisons to Jonny Bairstow and Cha cha Chaudhary.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn has an interesting pipeline of films/ He has sports drama Maidaan slated for release in October this year. He will also be seen in Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, as well as in MayDay alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is also directing the film Mayday. Apart from these, Ajay also has an extended cameo in Sooryavanshi.