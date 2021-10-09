Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ABHISHEKBACHCHAN Aishwarya Rai turns photographer for husband Abhishek Bachchan

Showcasing the photography skills of his actor-wife Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan treated fans to a stunning picture of himself from their family gateway to Dubai. Abhishek took to his Instagram handle and shared a delightful picture of himself clicked at a beach during the golden hour. Sharing the picture, he also revealed that it was clicked by his wife Aishwarya Rai. "Sun, sand, and sea! #dubai @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb," he wrote in the caption.

On a related note, Abhishek flew to Paris over the weekend along with his wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya. The 'Devdas' actress graced the ramp at the fourth edition of Le Defilee L'Oreal Paris, which was an outdoor runway show hosted by the Paris Fashion Week. After the show, the trio flew to Dubai.

Image Source : TWITTER/AARBFC Aishwarya Rai's pics from Paris Fashion Week 2021

Meanwhile, Aishwarya, she looked gorgeous in her white gown and light pink lipstick as she walked on the stage which was set right in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower. Not only this but she was even captured having fun time with her fellow ladies including-- Jaha Dukureh, Nicolaj Coster Waldau, Cindy Bruna, Leïla Bekhti, Katherine Langford, Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, Nidhi Sunil, Amber Heard, Soo Joo Park, Yseult, Liya Kebede and Luma Grothe.

On the profession front, Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan'. As per viral reports and speculations, she might also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's directorial 'Gulab Jamun', co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek.

Abhishek, on the other hand, was last seen in the film 'The Big Bull' based on the life story of a stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Next up, he has Bob Biswas and Dasvi in the pipeline. The film is based on the fictional character of the same name that became popular in the 2012 Vidya Balan's hit movie 'Kahaani'. He also has 'Dasvi' in his kitty.

(With ANI inputs)