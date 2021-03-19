Aishwarya Rai remembers dad Krishnaraj Rai on his death anniversary, says 'We love you eternally'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB Aishwarya Rai remembers dad Krishnaraj Rai on his death anniversary

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram to remember her father Krishnaraj Rai on his death anniversary. The actress shared a photo of herself along with her daughter Aaradhya and mom Vrinda Rai from what appears to be a puja at home in remembrance of Krishnaraj. Her father passed away in 2017 in Mumbai. Sharing the picture, she wrote on Instagram: "WE LOVE YOU ETERNALLY You and Us... Forever and Beyond..."

Aishwarya’s father took his last breath on March 18, 2017, fighting his battle against cancer. He was a renowned Army biologist. For those unversed, Krishnaraj Rai is survived by wife Vrinda, Aishwarya and son Aditya.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post here:

In November last year, on his birth anniversary, Aishwarya wrote a heartfelt note. Sharing a photo of Krishnaraj Rai, the actress said "HAPPY BIRTHDAY Daddyyy- Ajjaaa Our Ever- Smiling Guardian ANGELLOVE YOU ETERNALLY."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been very active on her social media lately. The actress has been posting adorable photos along with her family. She loves to treat her fans with adorable selfies with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in 'Fanney Khan' co-starring Rajkummar Rao, and Anil Kapoor. She will next be seen in Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan. For the same, she had traveled to Hyderabad along with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. The actress has not revealed any details on any Bollywood film as of yet.