Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slays in white as she attends a conference in Mumbai | PICS

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai attended the 80th All India Ophthalmological Conference in Mumbai on Thursday (June 2). The actress, who has established herself as one of the most popular and influential celebrities in India through her successful acting and modelling career, looked stunning in white as she posed for photographers at the event. Her makeup was on point as she donned her classic winged eyeliner and left her hair open. Bold red lipstick upped Aishwarya's glam quotient.

Aishwarya Rai and husband Abhishek Bachchan will also be attending 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards in Abu Dhabi. The three-day extravaganza, which is taking place after two years, will see some of the biggest names from the film industry serve as hosts and performers. Joining Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi, Abhishek will also perform at the IIFA Awards. ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai's Rs 1500 modelling bill from 1992 surfaces; she looks unrecognisable in throwback pic

Talking about being a part of award gala's 22nd edition, Aishwarya said "It has always been splendid to be a part of IIFA Awards for years. Undoubtedly, it is the global event that both the Indian film industry and its well-wishers look forward to every year." The IIFA Awards will be held on June 4 with Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul as the hosts. The event is organised in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival

Recently, the actress impressed everyone with her jaw-dropping appearances at the 75th edition of the Cannes 2022 Film Festival. This year, the actress marked her 21st appearance at the Cannes. She attended the film festival with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. Also read: Down to earth! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives warm hug to fan at Cannes Film Festival. Watch viral video

The diva made headlines for her family outings, in addition to her stunning appearances at the festival. Here are some of her looks from the international festival: