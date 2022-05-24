Aishwarya Rai's Rs 1500 modelling bill from 1992 surfaces; she looks unrecognisable in throwback pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has carved a niche for herself in both the modelling and acting professions. She has established herself as one of the most influential celebrities in India through her successful acting career. The actress, who won Miss World 1994 pageant, like everybody else, started out doing low-paying gigs. A copy of Aishwarya's modelling invoice from the initial phase of her career has surfaced online.

It has been exactly 30 years since Aishwarya appeared in a fashion catalogue alongside Sonali Bendre and Tejaswini Kolhapure. An unreconisable picture from the shoot along with a bill for Rs 1500 are doing rounds on the internet. The bill dates back to May 23, 1992. It shows that the actress received Rs 1,500 in lieu of her work for a magazine shoot. ALSO READ: Down to earth! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives warm hug to fan at Cannes Film Festival. Watch viral video

The copy of the bill shared by a Reddit user details the nature of the contract and work that the 'Guru' actress undertook. It read that Aishwarya, who was "aged about 18 years" at the time, "agreed to work as a model" for a firm called Krupa Kreations for a magazine catalogue shoot. The bill carries her signature at the bottom, and tells that the deal was signed in Mumbai. Aishwarya’s address is revealed to be in Khar, at a building called Ram Laxmi Nivas.

Pictures from the magazine shoot were shared on Twitter, complete with the catalogue photos and the magazine cover. "Hello, Today I am celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Fashion Catalogue published by me. Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja, and Tejaswini Kolhapure were few of the models posed for this Catalogue," the tweets read.

Aishwarya recently returned to Mumbai with her husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan after making walking the red carpet at 75th Cannes Film Festival. This year, the actress marked her 21st appearance at the Cannes. The diva made headlines for her family outings, in addition to her stunning appearances at the festival.