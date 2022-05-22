Down to earth! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives warm hug to fan at Cannes Film Festival. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA RAI FANS Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. They were spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday as they made their way back from the prestigious film festival. The fans at the French Riveira interacted with Aishwarya and a short clip of the same went viral on social media, wherein the actress is seen getting a surprise hug from a fan.

Aishwarya, who opted a pink blazer with denims for her outing, won several hearts at Cannes. Also, she left a lasting impression on fans not only with her style statement but also with her generosity and kindness. In the video going viral now, a fan from Morocco is heard asking Aishwarya to visit his country. To this, the Bollywood diva replied, by saying, "Thank you so much, you’re very kind." Meanwhile, another fan is seen leaning in and give Aishwarya a warm hug. Ending her interaction with fans, the actress told her fans "God bless, and take care." ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ups glam quotient in dramatic pastel-pink gown at Cannes red carpet | PICS

Fans appreciated Aishwarya's attitude and said that she is the 'most humble actress'. Another wrote, "Love her attitude and love for fans." Some comment she is so 'down to earth.' Take a look

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradha spotted

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai along with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were spotted at the Mumbai airport, as the three of them returned to India after attending the Cannes Festival of this year. The mother-daughter duo was all smiles for the photographers. In her perfect casuals, Aishwarya donned a printed long blazer teamed with denim. Aaradhya, on the other hand, wore a pink coloured hoodie clubbed with blue jeans. She carried a cute little bag pack with her. Talking about Abhishek Bachchan, he chose to wear a green coloured long jacket, with black printed t-shirt.